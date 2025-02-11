UBS Upgrades Compass (COMP)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Compass (NYSE:COMP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass is $7.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of $7.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compass is 7,260MM, an increase of 35.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 12.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.19%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 384,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 68,070K shares representing 12.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,570K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 36.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,907K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,218K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 46.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,873K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,849K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 59.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,640K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,436K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 57.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,913K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares , representing an increase of 32.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 117.42% over the last quarter.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.