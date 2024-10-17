UBS Upgrades Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.96% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is $79.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.96% from its latest reported closing price of $105.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is 565MM, an increase of 13.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 12.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.16%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.72% to 39,760K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,114K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,043K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,725K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 38.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,708K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,675K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

