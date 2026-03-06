UBS Upgrades BorgWarner (BWA)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.69% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is $66.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from its latest reported closing price of $51.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 19,063MM, an increase of 33.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an decrease of 331 owner(s) or 28.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.18%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.38% to 225,953K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,222K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,519K shares , representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 75.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,812K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,600K shares , representing a decrease of 11.56%.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,447K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,298K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,874K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 41.36% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,919K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%.

