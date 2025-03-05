UBS Upgrades Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.59% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barrick Gold is $23.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.86 to a high of $33.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.59% from its latest reported closing price of $17.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barrick Gold is 11,857MM, a decrease of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Gold. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.52%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 1,226,632K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 76,300K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,736K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 64,311K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,713K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 86.60% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 63,881K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 4.58% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 46,567K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,798K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 29.12% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 44,620K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,179K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Barrick Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

