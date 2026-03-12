UBS Upgrades Aptiv (APTV)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.96% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $100.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.40 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.96% from its latest reported closing price of $70.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is 24,137MM, an increase of 18.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 13.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.16%, an increase of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 207,646K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,548K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,091K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 86.96% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,345K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,822K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 53.69% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,288K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,580K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing an increase of 25.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.