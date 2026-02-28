UBS Upgrades American Electric Power (AEP)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for American Electric Power (NasdaqGS:AEP) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is $135.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of $133.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is 18,929MM, a decrease of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an decrease of 284 owner(s) or 11.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.28%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 481,632K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 16,903K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,909K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,639K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,598K shares , representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 87.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,824K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 46.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 11,022K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,981K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 10,627K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.