UBS Upgrades Altria Group (MO)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.42% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is $63.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.33%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 1,201,324K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 59,251K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,163K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,154K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,383K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 11.59% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 48,424K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,921K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 20.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,813K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,094K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,255K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,724K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 3.78% over the last quarter.

