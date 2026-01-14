UBS Upgrades Adient (ADNT)

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adient is $26.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $54.72. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $23.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is 16,766MM, an increase of 15.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.12%, an increase of 21.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 99,492K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,000K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,690K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares , representing a decrease of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 7.29% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,111K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,567K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares , representing a decrease of 26.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 6.94% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,261K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing a decrease of 33.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.