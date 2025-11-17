Markets
UBS

UBS Signs MoU With Ant International To Develop Blockchain-based Tokenised Deposit

November 17, 2025 — 01:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UBS Group AG (UBS), a Swiss investment bank and financial services company, on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ant International, a digital payment and financial technology solutions provider, to form a strategic partnership to explore innovations in blockchain-based tokenised deposits.

The move aims to support Ant's payment settlement and liquidity management.

Under the MoU, Ant International will adopt the company's Digital Cash, a blockchain-based payment platform piloted in 2024.

The company said that the platform will support Ant's treasury operations by enabling more efficient, transparent and secure blockchain-based payments.

The company will apply the expertise to enhance cross-border payment solutions for its own clients.

The companies will also explore joint innovations in tokenised deposits through Ant's blockchain-based Whale treasury platform, enabling real-time, multi-currency fund flows across its entities without traditional payment cut-off constraints.

On Friday, in the after-hours trading, UBS Group closed trading 1.70% higher at $39.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.