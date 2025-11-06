UBS Maintains ZipRecruiter (ZIP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of $4.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter is 1,121MM, an increase of 150.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.06%, an increase of 37.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 62,647K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 4,599K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,599K shares , representing a decrease of 65.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 57.91% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 4,508K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing an increase of 64.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 118.50% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,212K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares , representing a decrease of 30.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 27.72% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,652K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,515K shares , representing a decrease of 50.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 46.74% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 3,518K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing a decrease of 53.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 49.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.