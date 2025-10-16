UBS Maintains XP (XP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of XP (NasdaqGS:XP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.36% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for XP is $23.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 42.36% from its latest reported closing price of $16.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XP is 23,391MM, an increase of 39.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 10.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.45%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 437,674K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 41,609K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,691K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,308K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,538K shares , representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 16.81% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 25,518K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,618K shares , representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 3.89% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,950K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,477K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,777K shares , representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.31% over the last quarter.

