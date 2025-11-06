UBS Maintains Watsco (WSO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.82% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watsco is $441.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $375.32 to a high of $504.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.82% from its latest reported closing price of $351.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco is 7,659MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.27%, an increase of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 41,182K shares. The put/call ratio of WSO is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,533K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 42.24% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,486K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 18.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,136K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 21.04% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 995K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 1.37% over the last quarter.

