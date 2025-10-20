UBS Maintains Unity Software (U) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Unity Software (NYSE:U) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unity Software is $35.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.58% from its latest reported closing price of $35.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Software is 3,482MM, an increase of 95.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.31%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.30% to 410,602K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,735K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 31,932K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,934K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 7.68% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,169K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,141K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,608K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 20,017K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,968K shares , representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 47.82% over the last quarter.

