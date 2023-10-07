UBS Maintains Sleep Number (SNBR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Number is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 63.94% from its latest reported closing price of 19.08.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Number is 2,133MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNBR is 0.11%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 23,158K shares. The put/call ratio of SNBR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,933K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 23.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,564K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,426K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 9.17% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 956K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 50.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 120.97% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management holds 699K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 37.69% over the last quarter.

Sleep Number Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

