UBS Maintains Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAM:CATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 532.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is $13.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 532.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 960.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.05%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 49,655K shares. The put/call ratio of CATX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,994K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 83.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,561K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 12.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nicholson Wealth Management Group holds 1,618K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 4.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,457K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 65.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.