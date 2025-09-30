UBS Maintains Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from its latest reported closing price of $22.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Perimeter Solutions is 614MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRM is 0.22%, an increase of 35.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 158,476K shares. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,855K shares representing 14.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,600K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 27.87% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,956K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 37.03% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,056K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,185K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares , representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 2.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,568K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 26.83% over the last quarter.

