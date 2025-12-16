UBS Maintains NeuroPace (NPCE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of NeuroPace (NasdaqGM:NPCE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.12% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NeuroPace is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.12% from its latest reported closing price of $15.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroPace is 73MM, a decrease of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroPace. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPCE is 0.08%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.16% to 27,271K shares. The put/call ratio of NPCE is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,098K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,958K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares , representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,614K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,360K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 33.70% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,298K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 26.00% over the last quarter.

