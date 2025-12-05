UBS Maintains National Beverage (FIZZ) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of National Beverage (NasdaqGS:FIZZ) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.51% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Beverage is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from its latest reported closing price of $34.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Beverage is 1,344MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32, an increase of 9.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Beverage. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIZZ is 0.09%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 27,338K shares. The put/call ratio of FIZZ is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,225K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,488K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 37.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,399K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 750K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 60.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 740K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.