UBS Maintains Moelis & Co - (MC) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Moelis & Co - (NYSE:MC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.69% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis & Co - is 42.43. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.69% from its latest reported closing price of 44.06.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & Co - is 1,099MM, an increase of 35.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

Moelis & Co - Declares $0.60 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $44.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.10%, the lowest has been 4.28%, and the highest has been 18.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis & Co -. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.28%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.79% to 90,509K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,230K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,011K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,808K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 94.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 1,852.68% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,262K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 7.76% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,422K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 3,069K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Moelis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

