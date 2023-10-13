UBS Maintains ManpowerGroup (MAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is 85.17. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of 72.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is 18,793MM, a decrease of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 62,305K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,965K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645K shares, representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,249K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 5.55% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,723K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,040K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,681K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 5.20% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.