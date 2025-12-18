UBS Maintains Jabil (JBL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jabil is $251.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $280.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of $217.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil is 36,465MM, an increase of 17.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.76, a decrease of 17.53% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.28%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 116,895K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 6,381K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,388K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,362K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing a decrease of 44.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 90.58% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 3,798K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,331K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 6.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 43.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.