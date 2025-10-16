UBS Maintains Inter (INTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Inter (NasdaqGS:INTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inter is $8.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.44 to a high of $10.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of $8.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inter is 7,916MM, an increase of 49.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTR is 0.26%, an increase of 329.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.31% to 130,005K shares. The put/call ratio of INTR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 64,507K shares representing 19.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 8,724K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 63.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 212.53% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 7,100K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 62.87% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,709K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTR by 38.78% over the last quarter.

Martin Currie holds 3,774K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company.

