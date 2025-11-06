UBS Maintains InMode (INMD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of InMode (NasdaqGS:INMD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for InMode is $16.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of $14.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InMode is 672MM, an increase of 84.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in InMode. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 10.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMD is 0.13%, an increase of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.14% to 40,479K shares. The put/call ratio of INMD is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,327K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Doma Perpetual Capital Management holds 2,239K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,233K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 92.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 953.11% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,091K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 977K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 35.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 38.06% over the last quarter.

