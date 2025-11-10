UBS Maintains indie Semiconductor (INDI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of indie Semiconductor (NasdaqCM:INDI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for indie Semiconductor is $6.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for indie Semiconductor is 644MM, an increase of 196.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in indie Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDI is 0.18%, an increase of 115.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 265,014K shares. The put/call ratio of INDI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 29,160K shares representing 14.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,623K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 70.83% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 25,295K shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,481K shares , representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 99.41% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 19,487K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,520K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 59.03% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 18,513K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,529K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 102.80% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 17,961K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,821K shares , representing an increase of 23.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 92.47% over the last quarter.

