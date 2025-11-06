UBS Maintains Flywire (FLYW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flywire is $15.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $13.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 557MM, a decrease of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 12.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.13%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 120,727K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 9,757K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 123.76% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,685K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 8,100K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 63.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 205.35% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 4,785K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 64.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 116.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,758K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 12.34% over the last quarter.

