UBS Maintains FirstEnergy (FE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is $46.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $46.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is 12,466MM, a decrease of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,527 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.18%, an increase of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 623,217K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 78,023K shares representing 13.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,628K shares , representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,663K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,118K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 1.50% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 21,234K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,709K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 1.85% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 20,879K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

