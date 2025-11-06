UBS Maintains Dillard's (DDS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.17% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dillard's is $386.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.17% from its latest reported closing price of $614.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dillard's is 6,523MM, a decrease of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.76, a decrease of 32.26% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dillard's. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDS is 0.24%, an increase of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 8,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 4,516K shares representing 38.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 176K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 48.59% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 169K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 21.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 153K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 8.43% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 133K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 26.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.