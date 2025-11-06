UBS Maintains Cryoport (CYRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Cryoport (NasdaqCM:CYRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.47% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cryoport is $12.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 51.47% from its latest reported closing price of $8.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cryoport is 354MM, an increase of 45.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cryoport. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.06%, an increase of 32.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 51,263K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,969K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 60.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,622K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 44.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,359K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares , representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,213K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing a decrease of 51.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Thematics Asset Management holds 1,915K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 23.06% over the last quarter.

