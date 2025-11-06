UBS Maintains Comstock Resources (CRK) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $19.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of $21.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 2,000MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.13%, an increase of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.00% to 94,524K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,409K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,598K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 30.31% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,582K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares , representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 20.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,356K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 25.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,305K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 9.42% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,140K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 18.34% over the last quarter.

