UBS Maintains CMS Energy (CMS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is $80.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.84 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of $70.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 8,240MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,541 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.27%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 364,467K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,924K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,819K shares , representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 90.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,631K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,460K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,843K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,332K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 2.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,491K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,140K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 48.12% over the last quarter.

