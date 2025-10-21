UBS Maintains Cloudflare (NET) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cloudflare is $215.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of $212.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cloudflare is 2,225MM, an increase of 18.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.62%, an increase of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.07% to 348,140K shares. The put/call ratio of NET is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,807K shares representing 13.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,568K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 84.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 25,525K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,426K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 38.41% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,821K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,778K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 19.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,490K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,249K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 59.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,126K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares , representing an increase of 65.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 353.57% over the last quarter.

