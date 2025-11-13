UBS Maintains Cisco Systems (CSCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Cisco Systems (NasdaqGS:CSCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.47% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is $77.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.12 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.47% from its latest reported closing price of $77.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 59,510MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31, a decrease of 3.54% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.63%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 3,412,813K shares. The put/call ratio of CSCO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,575K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,924K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,667K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 101,018K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,252K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 51.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 81,706K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,933K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 76,353K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,641K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 28.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.