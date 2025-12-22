UBS Maintains ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.81% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings is $11.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings is 1,544MM, an increase of 282.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 1,336.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.01%, an increase of 3,319.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,325.98% to 4,096K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 290K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 212K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 175K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 155K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 154K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.