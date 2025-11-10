UBS Maintains Centerspace (CSR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is $67.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $58.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is 298MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSR is 0.10%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 18,095K shares. The put/call ratio of CSR is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 997K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 799K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 682K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 13.87% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 10.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.