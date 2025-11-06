UBS Maintains CDW (CDW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of CDW (NasdaqGS:CDW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.94% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CDW is $210.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.94% from its latest reported closing price of $146.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is 28,537MM, an increase of 29.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,670 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.24%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 149,305K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,235K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,053K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 18.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,738K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,630K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,003K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 12.92% over the last quarter.

