UBS Maintains Axon Enterprise (AXON) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Axon Enterprise (NasdaqGS:AXON) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is $887.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $670.74 to a high of $1,050.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.71% from its latest reported closing price of $639.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 1,829MM, a decrease of 28.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,084 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.47%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 77,160K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,379K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 46.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,099K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,072K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 21.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,840K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,691K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 43.01% over the last quarter.

