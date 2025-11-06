UBS Maintains Alight (ALIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alight is $7.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 202.93% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alight is 3,807MM, an increase of 66.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIT is 0.51%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 615,750K shares. The put/call ratio of ALIT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 45,866K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,924K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings holds 40,477K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 24,382K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,710K shares , representing a decrease of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 22,300K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 19,627K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,721K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 10.89% over the last quarter.

