UBS Maintains Adient (ADNT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.04% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adient is 48.20. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.04% from its latest reported closing price of 36.50.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is 15,959MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 108,437K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,914K shares representing 12.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,281K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 9.90% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,133K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 9.98% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,094K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,868K shares, representing a decrease of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 25.86% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,975K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

