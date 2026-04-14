UBS Initiates Coverage of Versigent (VGNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.30% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Versigent is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.30% from its latest reported closing price of $32.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 0K shares.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 0K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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