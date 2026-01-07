UBS Initiates Coverage of Schrödinger (SDGR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Schrödinger (NasdaqGS:SDGR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.77% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schrödinger is $27.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.77% from its latest reported closing price of $18.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schrödinger is 595MM, an increase of 131.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schrödinger. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDGR is 0.09%, an increase of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 81,506K shares. The put/call ratio of SDGR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,982K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,269K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,555K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares , representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 14.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,328K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,304K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 65.38% over the last quarter.

