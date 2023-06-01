UBS Initiates Coverage of Gartner (IT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Gartner (NYSE:IT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gartner is 372.87. The forecasts range from a low of 321.18 to a high of $427.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of 342.86.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is 6,056MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.39%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 89,400K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,796K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,899K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,947K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 84.08% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 2,707K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 13.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,038K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Gartner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. Gartner equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Its unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. Gartner is a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

Key filings for this company:

