UBS Initiates Coverage of Hubbell (HUBB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is $491.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $412.29 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of $407.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is 5,536MM, a decrease of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.30%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 60,573K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,219K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 92.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,716K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,656K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 82.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,515K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,365K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 48.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.