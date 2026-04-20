UBS Initiates Coverage of Healthpeak Properties (DOC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.38% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $19.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.38% from its latest reported closing price of $17.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 566MM, a decrease of 79.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an decrease of 581 owner(s) or 42.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.08%, an increase of 63.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.64% to 664,384K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,675K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,237K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 29,648K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,872K shares , representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 26,682K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,985K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,534K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,411K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,299K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,651K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 10.19% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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