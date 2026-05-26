UBS Initiates Coverage of Dave (DAVE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Dave (NasdaqGM:DAVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.77% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dave is $339.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.77% from its latest reported closing price of $228.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Dave is 425MM, a decrease of 29.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 36.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVE is 0.29%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 11,252K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,146K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 641K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 59.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 72.13% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 432K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 31.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 326K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 56.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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