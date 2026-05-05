UBS Initiates Coverage of Constellium SE (CSTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.09% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Constellium SE is $31.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.09% from its latest reported closing price of $32.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Constellium SE is 8,212MM, a decrease of 8.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE. This is an decrease of 149 owner(s) or 34.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.41%, an increase of 30.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.71% to 123,284K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 12,594K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,270K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares , representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 4,658K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 60.45% over the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 3,225K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares , representing a decrease of 61.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 35.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,055K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 49.39% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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