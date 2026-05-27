UBS Initiates Coverage of AutoNation (AN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.46% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for AutoNation is $244.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $210.08 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.46% from its latest reported closing price of $191.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AutoNation is 37,711MM, an increase of 37.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoNation. This is an decrease of 268 owner(s) or 33.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.14%, an increase of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.86% to 27,470K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 1,548K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,457K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,404K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 891K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing an increase of 66.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 179.96% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 824K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 81.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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