UBS Initiates Coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ALLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 446.89% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $7.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 446.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 2,474MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.07%, an increase of 29.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.17% to 186,926K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 22,032K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 13,972K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,253K shares , representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 31.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,312K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,265K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 37.57% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 7,079K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares , representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 31.28% over the last quarter.

