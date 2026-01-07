UBS Initiates Coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 834.42% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics is $81.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 834.42% from its latest reported closing price of $8.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aligos Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.02%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 2,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 468K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 444K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 412K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Readystate Asset Management holds 203K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 180.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.