UBS Group Cuts Stake in Ascential PLC

May 24, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reduced its holdings in Ascential PLC, leading to its voting rights falling below the 5% threshold, which exempts the group from further reporting requirements. This change in shareholding was officially crossed on May 22, 2024, and Ascential was notified two days later. The move marks a notable adjustment in UBS’s investment in the UK-based company.

