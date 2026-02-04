UBS Group (BIT:1UBSG) Price Target Increased by 14.55% to 43.02

The average one-year price target for UBS Group (BIT:1UBSG) has been revised to €43.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.55% from the prior estimate of €37.56 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €30.63 to a high of €68.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from the latest reported closing price of €40.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UBSG is 0.55%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.75% to 1,495,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 140,490K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,479K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UBSG by 77.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 68,622K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,354K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UBSG by 84.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 63,671K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,940K shares , representing an increase of 71.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UBSG by 314.61% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 61,168K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,424K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UBSG by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 49,529K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

